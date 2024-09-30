OGRA notifies LPG price hike for October; petroleum prices likely to drop

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7.31 per kilogram for the month of October. According to the notification issued by OGRA, the new price of LPG has been set at Rs 250.31 per kilogram.

As a result of the price hike, the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 86.28, bringing the new price to Rs 2965.38 per cylinder. The revised prices are effective starting October.

Previously, LPG prices had been reduced by Rs 7 per kilogram, with the price of a domestic cylinder set at Rs 2,879.

In contrast, the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to decrease from October 1, following a significant decline in international market rates.

According to sources, the federal government is likely to announce a reduction in petrol prices, with an expected decrease of Rs 1 to 3 per litre. Diesel prices may also see a drop of Rs 3 per litre. The new prices will be effective from October 1, pending approval from the Prime Minister.

This potential relief comes after a drop in global oil prices, with Brent crude oil prices falling by $0.50 to $72.27 per barrel.