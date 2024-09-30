On eve of China's national day, Biden approves $567mn in defense aid to Taiwan

US President Joe Biden has approved $567 million in defense support for Taiwan, a White House statement said late Sunday.

The statement said that Biden approved the drawdown of up to $567 million in “defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.”

The announcement was made under the US Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and came on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

In Beijing, China’s President Xi Jinping and leaders attended a ceremony on Monday to pay tributes to fallen heroes at Tiananmen Square, as the nation will mark the foundation day on Oct. 1.

Under the Biden administration since 2021, the US has made 16 arms sales to Taiwan besides military aid.

In April, the Biden administration also signed a law to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.