OPF teachers, staff hold protest

ISLAMABAD - Dozens of teachers and admin staff members belonging to various educational institutions run by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Friday held a protest demonstration outside National Press Club here, de­manding release of 25% ad-hoc relief announced by the govern­ment in the Budget 2024-25 and parity of pay and other allow­ances with employees of OPF Head Office.

The teachers and admin staff from OPF Boys College, H-8/4, Islamabad, OPF Girls College, F-8/2, Islamabad, OPF Girls Col­lege, F-11/2, Islamabad and OPF Girls School, Rawalpindi par­ticipated in the protest. Holding banners and placards, the teach­ers were of the view that they had long been deprived of their rights in pay structure.

They said that the OPF Head Office had not yet released the 25% ad-hoc relief announced in the federal Budget 2024-25, which they termed a sheer viola­tion of their constitutional rights.

The protesters also highlight­ed the imparity of pay & scales and other allowance between the employees of educational in­stitutions and that of employees of OPF Head Office.

They said this step-motherly attitude is adversely affecting the quality of education at the OPF educational institutions since employees could not per­form their best with this meager pay and allowances.

“I am a senior teacher of OPF Boys College having served the institution for 20 years. My pay is equal to that of a clerk work­ing at OPF Head Office having same experience. Is it a justice?” complained a senior teacher.

The teachers said that they would continue their protest and could boycott the classes if their rightful demands were not met.