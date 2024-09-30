Our Environmental Crisis

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating environmental challenges that Pakistan is currently facing. Our nation is grappling with a multifaceted environmental crisis characterised by severe water scarcity, escalating air pollution, widespread deforestation, and the devastating impacts of climate change. These challenges not only degrade our environment but also threaten the health, economy, and well-being of millions of Pakistanis.
The recent floods, which have become increasingly frequent, have wreaked havoc on our agriculture, displacing thousands of families and causing massive economic losses. Meanwhile, recurring droughts in several regions have led to crop failures, food insecurity, and a rising scarcity of clean drinking water. Air pollution levels in major cities have reached hazardous levels, contributing to a public health crisis, with respiratory diseases becoming increasingly common.
These environmental issues demand immediate and comprehensive action. The government must urgently prioritise the implementation of sustainable policies, including better water management practices, stricter regulations to reduce industrial and vehicular emissions, and initiatives to protect and restore our forests. Additionally, efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, such as investing in renewable energy and enhancing disaster preparedness, are crucial.
Public awareness campaigns should be intensified to educate citizens about the importance of conservation, pollution reduction, and responsible resource usage. Every individual has a role to play in protecting our environment, and it is imperative that we collectively work towards this goal.
If we fail to take decisive steps now, the environmental crisis will only escalate, leading to more frequent and severe natural disasters, further endangering the future of our country. It is time for all sectors of society—government, civil society, businesses, and individuals—to unite in a concerted effort to safeguard Pakistan’s environment for future generations.
MUHAMMAD HASSAN ALI,
Rawalpindi.