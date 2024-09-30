Our Environmental Crisis

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating en­vironmental challenges that Paki­stan is currently facing. Our nation is grappling with a multifaceted characterised by severe water scarcity, escalating air pollution, widespread defores­tation, and the devastating impacts of climate change. These challeng­es not only degrade our environ­ment but also threaten the health, economy, and well-being of mil­lions of Pakistanis.

The recent floods, which have be­come increasingly frequent, have wreaked havoc on our agriculture, displacing thousands of families and causing massive economic loss­es. Meanwhile, recurring droughts in several regions have led to crop failures, food insecurity, and a ris­ing scarcity of clean drinking wa­ter. Air pollution levels in major cit­ies have reached hazardous levels, contributing to a public health cri­sis, with respiratory diseases be­coming increasingly common.

These environmental issues de­mand immediate and comprehen­sive action. The government must urgently prioritise the implemen­tation of sustainable policies, in­cluding better water management practices, stricter regulations to re­duce industrial and vehicular emis­sions, and initiatives to protect and restore our forests. Additionally, efforts to mitigate the effects of cli­mate change, such as investing in renewable energy and enhancing disaster preparedness, are crucial.

Public awareness campaigns should be intensified to educate citizens about the importance of conservation, pollution reduction, and responsible resource usage. Every individual has a role to play in protecting our environment, and it is imperative that we collectively work towards this goal.

If we fail to take decisive steps now, the will only escalate, leading to more fre­quent and severe natural disasters, further endangering the future of our country. It is time for all sec­tors of society—government, civil society, businesses, and individu­als—to unite in a concerted effort to safeguard Pakistan’s environ­ment for future generations.

MUHAMMAD HASSAN ALI,

Rawalpindi.