Over 200,000 criminals arrested in Punjab this year

LAHORE - Punjab police has arrested over 200,000 criminals across the province this year. A Punjab police spokesperson said that this year over 100,000 proclaimed offenders were arrested across the province. Among the arrested, 16,700 were in Category A, and 84,807 were in Category B. Additionally, nearly 53,000 court absconders were apprehended, including 4,395 in Category A and 48,571 in Category B. During operations, more than 25,000 target offenders (habitual criminals) were also arrested, with 10,822 in Category A and 14,358 in Category B. Over 80 proclaimed offenders, wanted in serious crimes, were also arrested from foreign countries and brought back to Pakistan.

In the provincial capital, over 48,000 criminals were arrested, including 19,766 proclaimed offenders, 17,859 court absconders, and 10,609 target offenders (habitual criminals).

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar commended the police for their successful operations and directed them to intensify the crackdown. He emphasized the importance of thorough investigations, directing that cases be completed swiftly to ensure criminals receive appropriate punishments. He also instructed RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee the crackdown on dangerous criminals and targeted operations.