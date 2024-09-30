Monday, September 30, 2024
Pakistan, Oman should work together to promote peace: Salik

Web Desk
4:14 PM | September 30, 2024
National

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said Pakistan and Oman should work together to promote religious harmony, peace and tolerance in the world through interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

During a meeting with Oman's Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammed bin Said bin Khalfan Al-Mamari, in Oman, he said tolerance and respect is an essential part of Islamic teachings.

He emphasized the need for unity amongst the Muslim countries.

Both sides also agreed on possible cooperation to improve the curriculum of religious schools in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain proposed establishing student exchange programs for the study of Sharia, the teachings of the Quran, and Islamic history in the religious institutions of both countries.

