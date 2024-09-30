Parliament lacks true mandate for amendments: JUI-F chief

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised the incumbent government, stating that the incumbent parliament is fake and does not have a true mandate for a constitutional amendment. “We are calling for fresh general elections,” stated Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press conference after being re-elected unopposed the party chief for next five years here on Sunday. The government pushed the proposed constitutional package amid speculation about a potential extension in the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who is set to retire in October this year. The ruling coalition left no stone unturned to woo Fazl, with leaderships of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) holding a flurry of meetings with the cleric, but to no avail.

The JUI-F chief said that the ongoing consultations were taking place with the PPP and the main opposition party, PTI, and that JUI-F, along with these parties, would present their draft amendments. He stressed the need for reforms that would benefit the public and strengthen democracy while upholding the sovereignty of the parliament.

He added that judicial reforms should not be centered around any individual. The Maulana criticised the government for preventing PTI from holding public gatherings, calling the move undemocratic. He stressed that PTI should be allowed to organize rallies and events.

However, Fazl condemned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s aggressive stance, describing it as “childish”. His remarks referred to Gandapur’s recent comments following the clashes between PTI supporters and police during a protest rally in Rawalpindi, where the chief minister had threatened to retaliate against any use of force, including bullets, tear gas, or batons, against his party’s supporters.

Earlier in the day, Maulana Fazl was re-elected JUI-F chief unopposed during the intra-JUI-F elections.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was re-elected unopposed for another term as the JUI-F’s secretary-general. The election took place during a general council meeting at Mufti Mehmood Markaz in Peshawar, with approximately 1,500 general council members from across the country attending the event.

It is noteworthy that a few days earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, was elected as the JUI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chief.

This election follows the Election Commission’s recent directive, which asked JUI to conduct party elections and submit the details.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif extended his congratulations to Maulana Fazl on his unanimous and unopposed election as president of JUI-F for the upcoming five-year term.

In his congratulatory message, the prime minister remarked that under Fazl’s leadership, JUI-F has always effectively represented the people.

He emphasised that Fazl’s election as the head of JUI-F will foster democratic values, also acknowledging his significant role in reinforcing the supremacy of parliament in the country.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the cleric’s leadership and vision would undoubtedly elevate the JUI-F to new heights.