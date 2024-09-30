The Sigiriya Rock Fortress, located in Sri Lan­ka, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site re­nowned for its historical and architec­tural significance. Rising dramatically from the surrounding plains, this ancient rock citadel dates back to the 5th century AD, built by King Kashyapa. Its sheer rock face is adorned with exquisite fres­coes depicting celestial maidens, while the sum­mit houses the remains of a palace complex with intricate water gardens and defensive structures. Sigiriya stands as a testament to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of its builders, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of ancient Sri Lanka amidst breathtaking natural beauty.