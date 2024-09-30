PHC summons KP CM Gandapur over missing persons case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case concerning missing persons. This directive came from PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim during a court session attended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General.

The Advocate General informed the court that the law department was actively monitoring the case, but the Chief Minister was occupied with meetings. The petitioner’s lawyer presented CCTV footage showing that the petitioner was arrested outside the jail shortly after being released on bail, highlighting concerns over due process.

Chief Justice Ibrahim expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in the case and insisted on the need for a resolution. He instructed the Advocate General to ensure that the Chief Minister appears in court either today or on Friday, depending on his schedule.

The Chief Justice emphasized that a citizen should not face re-arrest outside jail premises after being granted bail, reiterating that there would be no compromise on law and order. He has ordered the KP Chief Minister to present himself at the PHC today.