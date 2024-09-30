Philip Morris Pakistan exports $48m in raw tobacco over last five years

ISLAMABAD - Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP­KL) has exported raw tobacco worth $48 million over the past five years, driven by the com­pany’s sustainability initiatives.

In the first six months of 2024 alone, PMPKL has exported over $15.8 million in tobacco to vari­ous countries, surpassing last year’s total exports of $13.9 mil­lion. During a recent visit of a group of journalists to PMPKL’s Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) facil­ity in Mardan, company officials highlighted their commitment to not only producing high-quality cigarettes but also significantly increasing raw tobacco exports. “PMPKL has actively integrated sustainable practices into its operations in Pakistan, focusing on crop diversification, social sustainability, and environmen­tal stewardship. The progress on all the sustainability fronts is a moment of pride where the programmes implemented have brought tremendous value in the operations and community,” said Head of Leaf PMPKL, Abid Javed.

It is pertinent to mention that as part of its Crop Diversifica­tion Initiative under the Inte­grated Production System (IPS), PMPKL has introduced mecha­nisation in tobacco farming. This includes the deployment of 30 tractor-pulled transplant­ers, 1,675 suckericide applica­tors, and 116 intercultivators. Additionally, 625 farmers have received training in mushroom farming, producing 14,413 ki­logrammes of mushrooms and increasing their incomes by Rs11,691 per farmer. Kitchen gardening programs have also benefitted 3,719 farmers, who received vegetable seed pack­ages that boosted their incomes by Rs23,633. Furthermore, bean seeds were distributed to 344 farmers, resulting in an income rise of Rs13,000 per farmer.

PMPKL’s social sustainabil­ity efforts focus on eliminating child labour, ensuring fair wag­es, and improving working con­ditions. The company’s “Learn­ing with Safety’s Fun” initiative has positively impacted 5,000 children. In addition, the dis­tribution of 792 stringing ma­chines has reduced labour costs by Rs20,519 per hectare. PMP­KL has also provided vocational training to 3,521 young people aged 15-17 in trades such as tailoring, electrical work, and food processing. The company has launched the ALP Support Line to handle labor grievances and has conducted awareness campaigns on labor practices through street theater and vil­lage outreach programmes.

According to the company, in its bid to reduce its envi­ronmental footprint, PMI has achieved a 20.4 percent reduc­tion in fuelwood usage through metallic furnace upgrades and a 10 percent reduction through the use of venturi furnaces. The company has planted 5.4 mil­lion trees and ensures that 100 percent of its wood is sustain­ably sourced and traceable. Ad­ditionally, PMI’s waste manage­ment initiatives have collected 14.7 tonnes of waste, with plas­tic waste incinerated and non-hazardous waste recycled. The switch from furnace oil to LPG for boiler fuel has led to a 17 percent reduction in CO2 emis­sions, and PMI’s Stemmery fa­cility was declared carbon-neu­tral by SGS UK in 2020.