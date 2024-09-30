Monday, September 30, 2024
PM congratulates Fazl on unopposed election as JUI-F chief

PM congratulates Fazl on unopposed election as JUI-F chief
September 30, 2024
LONDON  -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his congratulations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his unanimous and unopposed election as president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for the upcoming five-year term. In his congratulatory message, the prime minister remarked that under Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s leadership, JUI-F has always effectively represented the people.

The prime minister emphasized that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s election as the head of JUI-F will foster democratic values, also acknowledging his significant role in reinforcing the supremacy of Parliament in the country.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s leadership and vision would undoubtedly elevate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to new heights.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also congratulated Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on his election as the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

