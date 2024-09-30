PM expresses grief over deaths due to floods in Nepal

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and sadness over the tragic loss of precious lives due to devastating floods in Nepal.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said Pakistani nation’s hearts go out to Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the people of Nepal during this difficult time.

He recalled Pakistan’s own experience with severe floods in 2022 and reaffirmed that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Nepal and is prepared to offer any needed assistance.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement has also expressed profound sadness and sorrow over the loss of lives and devastation caused by the heavy rains and flash floods in Nepal.