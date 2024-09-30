Police clash with protesters in Karachi over Nasrallah’s killing

KARACHI - Police fired tear gas and protesters pelted stones in Karachi on Sunday evening during a rally that was part of nationwide protests condemning Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Has­san Nasrallah and its ongoing bomb­ing campaign in Lebanon.

Thousands of people protested across Pakistan after Hezbollah con­firmed on Saturday that its longtime chief had been killed by an Israeli air strike in Lebanon, according to.

Tel Aviv said it conducted an air­strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier in what would be a dev­astating blow to the group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Is­raeli attacks.

In Karachi, a large number of pro­testers, including women and chil­dren, attended the rally denouncing the Hezbollah chief’s killing, raising slogans against Israel and its long-time ally, the United States.

Karachi Police said in a statement that the religiopolitical party, Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), organ­ised the rally in the metropolis.

“[The rally] was going to start at PIDC intersection, before moving to­wards Mai Kolachi Road via the ICI Bridge before culminating at the US Consulate,” the statement said.

According to the police, several protesters began their rally from the Old Numaish roundabout and marched along the main MA Jinnah Road. When they descended from the Native Jetty Bridge and attempted to approach the US consulate, police contingents stationed there prevent­ed them from moving further.

The police had already set up con­tainers and created temporary barri­ers on MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi Road leading toward the consulate. However, protesters tried removing the obstacles which led to the clashes.

Footage on social media showed clouds of tear gas and protesters congregating near Bahria Complex on MT Khan Road, west of the Con­sulate, waving Hezbollah flags and chanting slogans. Protesters were also seen throwing stones at police clad in riot gear.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza told media that several officers, including station house officer (SHO) Mouchko, were injured after protesters pelted stones at the police.

Meanwhile, a journalists’ organisa­tion, Crime Reporters’ Association, said in a statement that some report­ers covering the incident were beaten and injured, allegedly by the protest­ers. It added that DSNG vans belong­ing to a few private news channels were also damaged.

“An understanding had been reached with the protestors to hold a peaceful demonstration, while the police had offered to facilitate a meet­ing between some rally leaders and a representative from the US Consul­ate,” said DIG Raza.

“However, the protestors violated this understanding and damaged the containers put near the US Consulate and tried to proceed further,” he said.

The DIG added that aside from pelt­ing stones at the police, some protes­tors also allegedly resorted to aerial firing, which compelled the law en­forcers to take action. “The police re­sorted to tear gas shelling to disperse them,” said the DIG.

He admitted that “some arrests” were made but those detained were released after successful negotiations with the protest organisers as they ended their demonstrations.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought details from DIG South.