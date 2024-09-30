Police kill three bandits in Katcha operation

LAHORE - Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab police continues its targeted operations against criminals in Katcha areas. In a major success, Punjab police neutralized three notorious bandits in Katcha after an exchange of fire. According to the details, during the exchange of fire, three dangerous bandits were killed, and weapons were recovered. After the firing stopped, a search operation was conducted, the bandits were identified as Qadir Bakhsh Dashti, Diloosh Dashti, and Niaz Bakhrani. Kalashnikovs and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession. Following the operation, the accomplices of the bandits fled into sugarcane fields, and a search operation was conducted. A Punjab police spokesperson said that operation was led by DSP Bhong, with SHO Bhong Naveed Wahla, CIA Sadiqabad in-charge Saifullah Malhi, elite teams, and a heavy police contingent. IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar commended DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the police teams for their successful operation in Katcha.

Upon receiving intelligence about the presence of criminals in Kacha Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan police carried out a targeted operation. A heavy police contingent, along with armoured vehicles was dispatched to Kacha. The criminals were successfully trapped in Jagnoo Bagh, Mouza Ghulam Ahmadabad.