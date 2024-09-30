Police launch operation against illegal display of weapons

MANSEHRA - District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafi­ullah Gandapur on Sun­day has launched a tar­geted operation against individuals involved in the illegal display of weapons on social me­dia, following public complaints about crim­inal activity.

The operation was led by SHO City Police Sta­tion Aamir Hussain, with the support of the QRF team, District Security Branch, and other police units.

In a raid conducted near Pakhwal Chowk, law enforcement officers targeted the Hujra of Zeeshan, also known as Somi Sarkar.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a large cache of illegal weapons, including three 30-bore pistols, one 12-bore re­peater, a rifle, a sword, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were im­mediately taken into cus­tody and cases have been filed under the Arms Or­dinance.

The DPO has reaf­firmed his commitment to eliminating crime from the district.