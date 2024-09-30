Police officials asked to address weaknesses in investigation

HYDERABAD - The police investigators have been advised to address gaps and flaws in their criminal case in­vestigations in order to ensure that the offenders receive punishment as per the law. Speaking at a workshop here on Sunday District Public Prosecu­tor Ahmed Raza reviewed judgments of the courts of law given in different cases. He identified flaws in the investigations which led to judgments in fa­vour of the accused persons. Raza dwelt at length over the gaps in the police investigation which al­low accused persons to secure acquittals from the courts. He emphasized on the need of failsafe in­vestigation on the basis of merit so that the real culprits could be punished according to the law. He said it was also important to ensure that no fake case could be registered in the form of the FIR. The DSP Legal Ghulam Nabi Khoso asked the po­lice officials to properly pursue all criminal cases pending in the courts. He advised the cops to focus on the standard of evidence. He warned that neg­ligence on part of the policemen could entail show cause notice and departmental action. Deputy Dis­trict Public Prosecutor Abdul Qayum Memon, Ad­ditional District Public Prosecutor Nadeem Ahmed Thaeem and In Charge Convocation Cell Inspector Khawar Sultan also expressed their views.