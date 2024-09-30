PPP laid sacrifices for democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP laid sacrifices for de­mocracy.

In a message on the anniversary of the martyrs of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), he paid tribute to the 16 martyrs from Punhal Chandio village, who were killed on September 29, 1983, during the regime of Zia-ul-Haq.

Bilawal honoured the bravery of key figures from the village, including Sha­heed Tharo Chandio, Shaheed Rajab Chandio, Shaheed Alee Sher Chandio, Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, and Shaheed Pir Bakhsh Chandio.

He paid homage to Shaheed Urs Chandio, Shaheed Sadiq Chandio, Sha­heed Gulab Chandio, Shaheed Hashim Khaskheli, and Shaheed Janib Khask­heli.

Bilawal saluted the courage of Sha­heed Miro Khaskheli, Shaheed Ali Gul Khaskheli, Shaheed Ramzan Khaskheli, Shaheed Mehboob Solangi, Shaheed Al­lah Rakhio Solangi, and Shaheed Hus­sain Bakhsh Manganhar, recognizing their sacrifice.

“These brave 16 martyrs from Pun­hal Chandio village in Shaheed Bena­zirabad District made an eternal sacri­fice,” said Bilawal.

He acknowledged their struggle to free Pakistan from the chains of dicta­torship and for fighting for the princi­ples of democracy and justice.

“The great sacrifice of these Shaheed workers has immortalised them in the democratic history of Pakistan,” Bilaw­al added. “Our martyrs will forever live in our hearts.”

Bilawal emphasised that the cour­age and determination of these mar­tyrs are a beacon of hope for all who believe in the sanctity of popular sov­ereignty. “We must all honor their lega­cy by strengthening the foundations of democracy and freedom,” he said.

Separately, Bilawal strongly con­demned the act of terrorism in Pan­jgur, where poor labourers were bru­tally targeted.

“I condemn the barbaric attack on the poor labourers in Panjgur,” Bilaw­al said. He called the targeting of de­fenseless workers “the height of cow­ardice,” vowing that those responsible will be held accountable for every drop of blood.

He expressed solidarity with the af­fected families, stating, “I, along with the entire nation, stand with the griev­ing families and will ensure justice is served.”

Bilawal expressed confidence that the perpetrators of the Panjgur trage­dy will soon be punished.