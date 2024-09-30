PPP laid sacrifices for democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP laid sacrifices for democracy.
In a message on the anniversary of the martyrs of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), he paid tribute to the 16 martyrs from Punhal Chandio village, who were killed on September 29, 1983, during the regime of Zia-ul-Haq.
Bilawal honoured the bravery of key figures from the village, including Shaheed Tharo Chandio, Shaheed Rajab Chandio, Shaheed Alee Sher Chandio, Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, and Shaheed Pir Bakhsh Chandio.
He paid homage to Shaheed Urs Chandio, Shaheed Sadiq Chandio, Shaheed Gulab Chandio, Shaheed Hashim Khaskheli, and Shaheed Janib Khaskheli.
Bilawal saluted the courage of Shaheed Miro Khaskheli, Shaheed Ali Gul Khaskheli, Shaheed Ramzan Khaskheli, Shaheed Mehboob Solangi, Shaheed Allah Rakhio Solangi, and Shaheed Hussain Bakhsh Manganhar, recognizing their sacrifice.
“These brave 16 martyrs from Punhal Chandio village in Shaheed Benazirabad District made an eternal sacrifice,” said Bilawal.
He acknowledged their struggle to free Pakistan from the chains of dictatorship and for fighting for the principles of democracy and justice.
“The great sacrifice of these Shaheed workers has immortalised them in the democratic history of Pakistan,” Bilawal added. “Our martyrs will forever live in our hearts.”
Bilawal emphasised that the courage and determination of these martyrs are a beacon of hope for all who believe in the sanctity of popular sovereignty. “We must all honor their legacy by strengthening the foundations of democracy and freedom,” he said.
Separately, Bilawal strongly condemned the act of terrorism in Panjgur, where poor labourers were brutally targeted.
“I condemn the barbaric attack on the poor labourers in Panjgur,” Bilawal said. He called the targeting of defenseless workers “the height of cowardice,” vowing that those responsible will be held accountable for every drop of blood.
He expressed solidarity with the affected families, stating, “I, along with the entire nation, stand with the grieving families and will ensure justice is served.”
Bilawal expressed confidence that the perpetrators of the Panjgur tragedy will soon be punished.