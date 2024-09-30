Prof Sohail, Zohaib reach doubles final in Bahawalpur Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Prof Sohail Iqbal, Secretary of Divisional Tennis Bahawalpur, alongside his doubles partner Zohaib Raza, secured a spot in the doubles final of the Bahawalpur Divisional (Inter-Clubs) Lawn Tennis Championship 2024 after a thrilling contest against a formidable Rahim Yar Khan pair, Ahmed Altaf and Malik Umair, in the open category at Bahawal Gymkhana, Bahawalpur. Prof Sohail, hailed as a living legend of Bahawalpur tennis, displayed remarkable skill and determination to overcome opponents significantly younger in age. Despite being down by three games early in the match, his experience, combined with exceptional fitness, became the key to their comeback victory. The match highlighted Prof Sohail’s belief that age is just a number, and what truly matters on the court is fitness, strategy, and perseverance. Prof Sohail has been a pivotal figure in keeping tennis alive at the Bahawal Gymkhana. His dedicated support for the sport, particularly in nurturing young talent and encouraging broader participation, has helped maintain a vibrant tennis community in the region. Through his efforts, the club has attracted sponsors and support from members, allowing the sport to thrive. Prof Sohail also expressed his gratitude to Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), for his backing of the event, saying, “We are extremely proud to have hosted 144 participants over four days, making this one of the largest tennis events in the region in the past 20 years. It is a testament to the growing enthusiasm for tennis in Bahawalpur.” Looking ahead, Prof Sohail emphasized the importance of continued development for the sport in the region, particularly for younger players. “Col (R) Asif Dar and Brig (R) Naeem Dar have graciously committed to supporting our region by arranging for professional coaches from Lahore and organizing coaching workshops for our youth. This is a crucial step in ensuring the next generation of players has access to the resources and guidance they need to succeed.”