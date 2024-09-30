Protest is last resort for release of Imran Khan: Aleema Khan

PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan stressed that protest was the last resort for Imran Khan’s release.

Talking to media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, she stated that had emphasised to keep protest alive, it shouldn’t be halted.

Aleema Khan stated that peaceful protest was the only viable option to halt Imran Khan’s possible military detention and trial in military court.

She highlighted that people took the streets in Rawalpindi for supremacy of law and independent judiciary but they were faced with resistance and rubber bullets were fired on them.

She added that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur brought a huge convoy but it was fired. She berated the incumbent government, saying having 17 seats in federation and 25 in Punjab government was afraid of them.

She insisted on protesting until Imran Khan’s release and judiciary’s independence as and workers had no other option.

Aleema Khan revealed that protests were being held in Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali and Bahawalpur as protest was a constitutional right of citizens.

She announced that a protest rally will be organised in Minar-e-Pakistan on the birthday of .

