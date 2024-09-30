Protests without Purpose

Another protest, another clash, another city shut down—and yet, noth­ing of significance has been achieved. The cycle of disruption contin­ues, with PTI now announcing yet another protest. Instead of focusing on governance, the PTI provincial leadership seems intent on fuelling unrest. The actions of Ali Amin Gandapur, in particular, raise serious concerns. His behaviour as a sitting Chief Minister borders on irresponsible, as he seem­ingly advocates for an armed insurgency against the federal government, while neglecting the pressing issues of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a time of national and global crises, Pakistan needs unity and a focus on stabilisation. The economy is struggling, international relations are strained, and citizens are grappling with the everyday challenges of survival. The real responsibility of those in power should be to work collectively towards strengthening the nation, rebuilding its economic and social fabric, and posi­tioning Pakistan as an influential player in global geopolitics. These divisive protests and acts of defiance are weakening the country from within. The leadership’s unwillingness to engage in constructive dialogue or focus on governance is contributing to a growing sense of disillusionment among the public and embarrassment on the international stage. If political actors con­tinue to prioritise personal power plays over national interests, the country risks further damage to its global reputation and internal stability.

Amidst these challenges, it is imperative for the government to take pro­active steps to ensure that these protests do not escalate further. A failure to address the root causes of dissatisfaction and unrest could lead to a sit­uation that spirals beyond control. Pakistan’s current trajectory requires leadership that can rise above party lines, reject needless confrontation, and steer the nation towards progress.