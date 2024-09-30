PTI govt fails to address KP people’s problems: Muqam

SWAT - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to address the problems faced by the masses during a gathering of party workers at Sangota on Sunday. He accused the government of deceiving the public in the name of change while neglecting critical sectors like health and education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Muqam expressed concern that taxpayers’ money was being wasted on unnecessary political agitation rather than improving governance and addressing people’s issues. He urged the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold public meetings in southern districts, where law and order has deteriorated to the extent that residents feel unsafe after dark.
He pointed out that maladministration and poor governance, compounded by corruption allegations among provincial ministers, have tarnished the government’s anti-corruption claims. He emphasized that the Chief Minister lacked vision for public welfare and was more focused on agitation politics, asserting that PTI’s protest rallies amounted to treason against the state.
Engr Amir Muqam also reiterated that the federal government holds the mandate to engage with the Afghan government on relevant issues. He stressed that the current government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and will take decisive action to maintain peace in Swat, a region that has suffered greatly in the fight against terrorism.
He expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the people of Swat and security forces have restored peace in the valley. Additionally, he highlighted the need for improved road infrastructure to boost tourism and trade, which he claimed has deteriorated under PTI governance.
Muqam concluded by congratulating Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his successful address at the UN General Assembly, asserting that the Prime Minister effectively highlighted the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, winning the support of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, and Palestinians.