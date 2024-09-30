PTI govt fails to address KP people’s problems: Muqam

SWAT - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to address the problems faced by the masses during a gath­ering of party workers at Sangota on Sunday. He accused the govern­ment of deceiving the public in the name of change while neglecting critical sectors like health and ed­ucation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muqam expressed concern that taxpayers’ money was being wast­ed on unnecessary political agita­tion rather than improving gov­ernance and addressing people’s issues. He urged the Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold public meetings in southern districts, where law and order has deteriorated to the extent that res­idents feel unsafe after dark.

He pointed out that maladmin­istration and poor governance, compounded by corruption alle­gations among provincial minis­ters, have tarnished the govern­ment’s anti-corruption claims. He emphasized that the Chief Minis­ter lacked vision for public wel­fare and was more focused on agi­tation politics, asserting that PTI’s protest rallies amounted to trea­son against the state.

Engr Amir Muqam also reiter­ated that the federal government holds the mandate to engage with the Afghan government on rele­vant issues. He stressed that the current government has adopt­ed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and will take decisive action to maintain peace in Swat, a region that has suffered greatly in the fight against terrorism.

He expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the people of Swat and security forces have restored peace in the valley. Additionally, he highlighted the need for improved road infrastructure to boost tour­ism and trade, which he claimed has deteriorated under PTI gov­ernance.

Muqam concluded by congratu­lating Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his successful address at the UN General Assem­bly, asserting that the Prime Min­ister effectively highlighted the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, winning the support of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, and Palestinians.