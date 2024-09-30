PTI will reply to every bullet, warns KP CM

PESHAWAR - Reacting to the clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police in Rawalpindi the other day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has warned that his party would reply to every bullet, shell and baton that would be used against its supporters.

“We are being pushed towards a revolution and we will go for it as there is no alternative to it,” Gandapur said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He claimed bullets were fired on three of their workers during the clashes and whereabouts of one of them could not be traced.

“More than 50 PTI workers have been injured in shelling as shells and bullets were fired every three kilometres on us,” he said.

KP Chief Minister Gandapur said this after returning to Peshawar as the PTI protest in Rawalpindi was called off amid violent clashes between the protesters and riot police near Liaquat Bagh.

The Gandapur-led convoy remained stuck at the interchange for several hours due to closure of roads as the authorities had placed containers at Burhan Interchange in an attempt to thwart the PTI protest.

Addressing the participants, the KP chief executive directed them to return to Peshawar and castigated the government for not granting PTI its “constitutional right”.

Vowing to come back with “all resources”, he regretted that the police fired teargas and rubber bullets at the protesters.