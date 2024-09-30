Monday, September 30, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches Honhar scholarship program registration.

Web Desk
3:08 PM | September 30, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has officially launched the registration process for the Honhar Scholarship Program. This initiative aims to align education with the global job market by providing annual scholarships to 30,000 students across 68 disciplines.

Eligible students from 50 public sector universities, 16 medical colleges, and 131 graduate colleges will be able to benefit from the Honhar scholarships. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarships at honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk.

