Punjab govt allocates Rs1.6bn for new vehicles amid economic concerns

Web Desk
8:53 PM | September 30, 2024
Regional, Lahore

 
The Punjab Sub-Cabinet Committee on Finance has approved a budget of Rs 1.6 billion for the purchase of 76 new vehicles for provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, and protocol duties.

The fleet includes 29 Toyota Grandi and Corolla vehicles costing Rs 619 million, two Fortuners for protocol duties at Rs 361 million, and Rs 99.6 million for 15 protocol vehicles. Additionally, Rs 209 million will be used for 30 single-cabin vehicles to ensure ministerial security, with Rs 17.5 million allocated for taxes and Rs 300 million set aside for the renovation of existing vehicles.

This move has sparked debate over government spending priorities amidst the nation's ongoing economic challenges.

