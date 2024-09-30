Punjab govt to complete mega projects in Sialkot within timeline: Minister

GUJRANWALA - Provincial Minister for Municipalities Mian Zeeshan Rafique on Sunday inaugurated the Gujranwa­la-Sialkot 34.67 km long road rehabilitation project under the Chief Minister Punjab Program to Restore Roads, Punjab Prosperous. Local officials and work­ers of PML-N were also present on this occasion. Mian Zeeshan Rafiq in his address, said that the res­toration of the Gujranwala-Sialkot road is the most important need of the hour. “The road was com­pleted 10 years ago, and now its restoration is also going on under the PML-N government, no develop­ment project was started in Sialkot district during the PTI regime, and only the ongoing development project was completed” he added. He said that on the special instructions of Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the mega development projects in Sialkot will be completed within the stipulated time­line and will ensure qual­ity in the projects. He also mentioned that develop­ment projects were always done in Sialkot city during the PML-N government.