Putin signs decree to call up 133,000 people in autumn conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree to call up 133,000 people as part of the country’s autumn conscription.

According to the decree, which was published on the government portal, 133,000 non-reservists aged 18 to 30 and are subject to conscription will be called up from Oct. 1 until the end of the year.

The decree also dismissed those whose term of military service by conscription expired.

The move came two weeks after Putin signed a decree increasing the number of staffers and military personnel in the Russian army.

According to the decree, the staffing level of the armed forces rose from 2.2 million to 2.38 million.

The decree also increased the number of military personnel from 1.32 million to 1.5 million.