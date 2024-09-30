Secy LG for providing maximum relief to people

PESHAWAR - Secretary Local Government (LG), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dilawar Khan, has emphasized that under the Chief Minister’s KP agenda, of­ficers are public servants, and ef­forts are being made to provide necessary facilities to the people at their doorstep.

He urged TMA officials to simpli­fy official procedures for the gen­eral public and advised people to acquire birth certificates for their children in a timely manner to avoid complications. This, he said, would save time and ensure that children receive their official iden­tity on time.

During a visit to the TMA Office in Chamkani, the Secretary met with BCA and demolishing staff, inspecting their recently provided uniforms. He also received a brief­ing from TMO Chamkani, Aurang­zeb Khan, on revenue generation and other branches.

The Secretary visited the AD office and was informed about the working strategy and public services being provided, includ­ing birth, death, and marriage certificates.

He expressed satisfaction with the office’s performance and urged further improvements to provide maximum relief to the public.