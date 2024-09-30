Secy LG for providing maximum relief to people

PESHAWAR - Secretary Local Government (LG), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dilawar Khan, has emphasized that under the Chief Minister’s KP agenda, officers are public servants, and efforts are being made to provide necessary facilities to the people at their doorstep.
He urged TMA officials to simplify official procedures for the general public and advised people to acquire birth certificates for their children in a timely manner to avoid complications. This, he said, would save time and ensure that children receive their official identity on time.
During a visit to the TMA Office in Chamkani, the Secretary met with BCA and demolishing staff, inspecting their recently provided uniforms. He also received a briefing from TMO Chamkani, Aurangzeb Khan, on revenue generation and other branches.
The Secretary visited the AD office and was informed about the working strategy and public services being provided, including birth, death, and marriage certificates.
He expressed satisfaction with the office’s performance and urged further improvements to provide maximum relief to the public.