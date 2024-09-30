Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Secy LG for providing maximum relief to people

Monitoring Report
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Secretary Local Government (LG), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dilawar Khan, has emphasized that under the Chief Minister’s KP agenda, of­ficers are public servants, and ef­forts are being made to provide necessary facilities to the people at their doorstep. 

He urged TMA officials to simpli­fy official procedures for the gen­eral public and advised people to acquire birth certificates for their children in a timely manner to avoid complications. This, he said, would save time and ensure that children receive their official iden­tity on time. 

During a visit to the TMA Office in Chamkani, the Secretary met with BCA and demolishing staff, inspecting their recently provided uniforms. He also received a brief­ing from TMO Chamkani, Aurang­zeb Khan, on revenue generation and other branches. 

The Secretary visited the AD office and was informed about the working strategy and public services being provided, includ­ing birth, death, and marriage certificates. 

Tribal Youth Convention concludes

He expressed satisfaction with the office’s performance and urged further improvements to provide maximum relief to the public. 

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1727683446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024