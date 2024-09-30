Shahid Khaqan questions legitimacy of current Parliament members

Former Prime Minister and Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticized the current parliament, stating it is filled with unelected individuals.

Speaking at a political gathering on Monday, Abbasi, a former close associate of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, remarked on the difficulty political workers face when leaving their parties.

He emphasized that the slogan “Respect for Vote” was intended to uphold constitutional supremacy, but lamented that it has not been adhered to. Abbasi pointed out that the entire cabinet remained in the National Assembly and Senate for the passage of constitutional amendments without anyone actually reviewing the draft.

He condemned the government’s efforts to push through these amendments under the cover of darkness, asserting that many members of parliament entered through a “stolen mandate” in the last elections. Abbasi questioned the legitimacy of such individuals to amend the constitution or govern the country.