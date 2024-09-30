Sharjeel Memon blames PTI founder Imran for destabilising country

HYDERABAD - Sindh Information, Excise and Trans­port Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) founder Imran Khan is trying to destabilize the country while sit­ting behind the bars.

In a statement issued at an event of Mehfil-e-Naat which was orga­nized at the minister’s Rawal House here on Sunday, he said botched at­tempts were being made to divide the higher judiciary for political gains by the PTI.

Commenting on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s chief Molana Fazlur Rehman, Memon said Rehman was a senior politician who wanted to in­clude his perspective in the proposed amendment to the constitution.

“All parliamentary parties had given their recommendations and the government wants to introduce mutually agreed amendments,” he underlined.

Memon expressed hope that Fa­zlur Rehman would support the gov­ernment to amend the constitution.

He reminded that at the time of the 18th constitutional amendment in 2008, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had expressed its reservations to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but later on the N-league realized the significance of the amendment.

The minister recalled that the leaders and workers of the PTI once used to frequently resort to abusive language against JUI-F’s chief who on his part used to describe Imran Khan as an agent of Israel.

“Imran Khan is a planted person who is a threat for Pakistan,” he contended, pointing out that even Israel’s print media had published an article describing Khan as their country’s likely ally.

The minister informed that the PPP would organize a public meet­ing in Karachi on October 18 to com­memorate the Karsaz incident.