SHC grants bail to Natasha Danish in drug case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted bail to Natasha Danish, the primary suspect in the Karsaz Road accident, in a drug-related case.

The court directed Natasha to submit bail bonds worth Rs1 million. She was already on bail in connection with another case linked to the same incident.

Earlier, on September 13, an additional district and sessions court in Karachi had denied Natasha's bail application.

The incident occurred on August 19, when a speeding car lost control and crashed into pedestrians on Karsaz Road, leading to the tragic deaths of a father and his daughter, and injuring four others. The driver of the vehicle, Natasha, was arrested by the police.

On August 21, a Karachi court had sent Natasha to jail on judicial remand.