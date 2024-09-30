SHC orders accused in Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar case to be placed on ECL

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed that the names of all individuals accused in the death of blasphemy-accused Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). Dr. Kumbhar was killed in a suspected fake police encounter in Umarkot, Sindh.

The SHC Mirpur Khas bench announced its verdict, which was reserved after a plea from civil society, following an inquiry that confirmed the encounter was staged.

A case has been registered against 45 individuals, including senior police officials such as DIG Javed Jaskani, SSP Asad Chaudhry, and SSP Asif Raza Baloch, along with other personnel from the Sindhari police and CIA teams. The FIR also includes charges against Umar Jan Sindhari, who allegedly incited public outrage through social media, leading to violence.

The case, filed by Dr. Shahnawaz’s brother-in-law, Advocate Ibrahim, accuses the police of fabricating the encounter and torturing the victim. Dr. Shahnawaz was reportedly arrested in Karachi and handed over to Umarkot police, where his death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

An inquiry report by the Sindh Police confirmed that the encounter was staged and recommended strict departmental action against the officers involved, including senior police officials from Umerkot and Mirpur Khas. The report also exposed severe violations of law by the police and condemned the public celebrations that followed Dr. Shahnawaz's death.

The court's order places significant pressure on the accused, preventing them from leaving the country as the investigation into the case continues.