Shujaabad mourns as seven martyred labourers laid to rest

MULTAN - Seven labourers of Shu­jaabad, who were tragi­cally killed in the Panjgur incident, were laid to rest amidst tearful farewells here on Sunday night. Depu­ty Commissioner Wasim Ha­mid Sindhu and thousands of citizens joined their last rituals. The funeral prayer of five labourers was per­formed at Basti Chadhar and that of two in Shujaabad. Among the deceased were a father and a son, also a sole brother of five sisters. Simi­larly, two of the victims were set to be married in two months. The delayed arrival of the bodies led to a protest, with the families and locals blocking the M5 Motorway. However, they dispersed peacefully after assurances from the police. All the vic­tims were relatives.

Among the deceased were Fayyaz and his son Salman. Salman was the only brother of five sisters, one of whom is hearing-impaired. Tragical­ly, two of the young labour­ers had weddings scheduled in two months. They had travelled for work to cover their wedding expenses and build their homes. Ramazan, one of the victims, has left behind three young sons, aged 3, 7, and 10. His mother is visually impaired, and he was the sole breadwinner for his family. Earlier, when the bodies finally arrived, a wave of grief swept through the area.

Earlier, the government of Balcohistan on Sunday shifted the bodies of the slain labourers to their native town Multan. A he­licopter of the provincial government reached Pan­jgur district to carry the dead bodies to the native town of ill-fated labourers for burial. Unknown armed men, late on Sunday night stormed an under-con­struction house in the Khu­da-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town of Balochsitan killing seven labourers, all hailing from Multan, SSP Panjgur Fazil Shah Bukhari said.

He said the construc­tion workers were sleeping in the room of the house that they were building in Mohalla Abdul Rehman of Panjgur, adding that the un­known armed men opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons, killing seven people on the spot while leaving one critically injured. Soon after the inci­dent, the district adminis­tration reached the site and shifted the bodies and in­jured to District Headquar­ters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Later, on the directives of Chief Minister of Balo­chistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, helicopter reached Panjgur district that airlifted the bodies of the deceased to Multan. Earlier, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Gover­nor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemned the killing of innocent labourers and vowed to bring the cul­prits to task.