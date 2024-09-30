Shujaabad mourns as seven martyred labourers laid to rest

MULTAN - Seven labourers of Shujaabad, who were tragically killed in the Panjgur incident, were laid to rest amidst tearful farewells here on Sunday night. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu and thousands of citizens joined their last rituals. The funeral prayer of five labourers was performed at Basti Chadhar and that of two in Shujaabad. Among the deceased were a father and a son, also a sole brother of five sisters. Similarly, two of the victims were set to be married in two months. The delayed arrival of the bodies led to a protest, with the families and locals blocking the M5 Motorway. However, they dispersed peacefully after assurances from the police. All the victims were relatives.
Among the deceased were Fayyaz and his son Salman. Salman was the only brother of five sisters, one of whom is hearing-impaired. Tragically, two of the young labourers had weddings scheduled in two months. They had travelled for work to cover their wedding expenses and build their homes. Ramazan, one of the victims, has left behind three young sons, aged 3, 7, and 10. His mother is visually impaired, and he was the sole breadwinner for his family. Earlier, when the bodies finally arrived, a wave of grief swept through the area.
Earlier, the government of Balcohistan on Sunday shifted the bodies of the slain labourers to their native town Multan. A helicopter of the provincial government reached Panjgur district to carry the dead bodies to the native town of ill-fated labourers for burial. Unknown armed men, late on Sunday night stormed an under-construction house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town of Balochsitan killing seven labourers, all hailing from Multan, SSP Panjgur Fazil Shah Bukhari said.
He said the construction workers were sleeping in the room of the house that they were building in Mohalla Abdul Rehman of Panjgur, adding that the unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons, killing seven people on the spot while leaving one critically injured. Soon after the incident, the district administration reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Later, on the directives of Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, helicopter reached Panjgur district that airlifted the bodies of the deceased to Multan. Earlier, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemned the killing of innocent labourers and vowed to bring the culprits to task.