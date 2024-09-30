Sindh health minister: Suicide fourth leading cause of death in under-30s

Sindh’s Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho revealed on Monday that suicide ranks as the fourth major cause of death among the population under 30. Speaking at a seminar in Karachi, she highlighted the alarming accessibility of harmful substances, including germicides and rat-killing drugs, which can contribute to these tragedies.

Dr. Pechuho pointed out that countries like the United States have strict regulations regarding medical prescriptions, a measure she believes could benefit Pakistan as well. Despite the grave statistics, she noted that fewer suicide cases are reported in the country.

The health minister emphasized the critical shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists in Pakistan, which exacerbates the issue. She also expressed concern over the rising rates of drug addiction among children and youth, linking it to an increase in psychological and mental health problems within society.

Dr. Pechuho called for greater attention and resources to address mental health issues and combat the growing drug addiction crisis, urging a collaborative effort to improve the well-being of the younger population.