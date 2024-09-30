Monday, September 30, 2024
Sindhi Adabi Sangat host session on poetry

NEWS WIRE
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Literary Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of re­nowned poet Shakir Aziz Seetai. Mustafa Solangi, Jabar Taseer Soomro and Ashiq Solangi presented ghazal, Dr. Aziz Thebo poetry, Khalil Parhiyar poem and criticism review Salim Chana’s poem ‘Qeedi’ was presented. Gh­ulam Mustafa Solangi’s ghazal was termed the best mod­ern ghazal in relation to Khayal, Nabha and Kafyo. Jabar Taseer Soomro’s ghazal describes a reflective ghazal, which is close to the modern ghazal, with internal and external emotions. Ashiq Solangi’s ghazal was described as romantic, resistance and national color ghazal. Khalil Parhiar’s poem was termed as a representative poem of the current situation of Sindh, and it was said that this poem is a protest against the burning issues of Sindh, cutting Karoonjhar, three-way land of Sindh, illegal ca­nals coming out of the Indus river and the martyrdom of Dr. Shahnawaz Kanbhar. In each stanza, three or three rhymes are used to carry the poem. Dr. Aziz Thebeo po­ems were called time-consuming. Taj Joyo, Gul Sindhi, Nazeer Malkani, Latif Mallah, Dariya Khan Pirzadi, Syed Zowar Naqvi, Wahid Kandhro and others gave reforma­tive opinions on the name of the meeting. At the end, a resolution was passed and the martyrdom of Dr Shahn­awaz Kumbhar was denounced.

Tributes paid to singer Naseem Begum

