Speakers demand high-level study to probe science behind GMOs

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a roundtable dialogue have demanded of a high-level study to probe the science behind geneti­cally modified organisms (GMOs) to debunk the myths around the scien­tifically altered seed species.

The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) jointly held a roundtable dialogue on GMOs Soybean import constraints and resistance to scien­tifically altered seeds.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain participated roundtable as chief guest, a news release on Sun­day said.

The Minister on the occasion an­nounced that he would make efforts to convene a cabinet committee meet­ing to bring all relevant ministries on one page to take a unanimous deci­sion on the matter.

Rana Tanveer Hussain supported the idea to allow GMOs Soyabean im­port but deferred the decision to the Ministry of Climate Change experts to establish an expert stance on it.

In his opening remarks, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI said there should be a well-in­formed dialogue backed by scientific evidence in order to take decision on import of GMOs.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chan­cellor, University of Agriculture Fais­alabad in his technical presentation apprised the Minister and the par­ticipants that the GMOs have been in cultivation since 1990s, whereas the Soybean is a Kharif crop and our scientific community neglected it for years to consider it for research.

He underlined that there is a need to accept the science behind the GMO-based soybean.

In terms of opportunity, Dr Iqrar underlined that it is revealed through scientific studies that GMO-based crops are climate-adaptive, resistant to harsh weather, and bear better crop productivity.

Business Sector Representative, Shakeel Ashfaq said GMO’ debate is overshadowed by the safe usage of biotechnology solutions for GMOs whereas it’s also important to note that the GMOs soybean would be used primarily for poultry feed.

He added that the Biosafety guide­lines should be prepared and the EPA should approve the GMOs keeping in view the evidence.

Dr Asif Ali Khan, Chairman Nation­al Pakistan Seed Development Cor­poration said the GMOs soybean is critically important in raising climate change impacts on crop production to ensure food security and crop re­silience against environmental deg­radation impacts.

Vice President, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr Yousuf Zafar said the official permissions are halted due to a lack of knowledge on the science behind GMOs.

The government should embrace that technology keeping in view the facts that the EU after China is the sec­ond largest GMO importer as they im­port 80 million tonnes whereas Paki­stan only imports 2.5 million tonnes.