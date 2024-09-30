Tessori appoints Arshad Nadeem as brand ambassador of Karachi Marathon

KHANEWAL - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday visited Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s home and congratulat­ing him and his family for bringing pride to the country with his Olympic achievements. During the visit, the governor appointed Arshad Nadeem as the brand ambassador for “Karachi Merathon.” An MoU was signed be­tween Governor Tessori and Arshad Nadeem for the ambassadorship.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and DPO Ismail Kharak were also present at the event. Speak­ing to the media, Governor Tessori expressed gratitude for the warm wel­come in Mian Channu and highlighted Pakistan’s potential. He added that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working diligently for Punjab’s development and assured that exter­nal elements involved in Balochistan incidents will face a strong response.

Speaking to the media, he expressed his confidence in the capabilities of people of Pakistan. He said that Paki­stanis were on a par with the people of any other country in terms of poten­tial and skills. “Our country is full of talented individuals who are second to none in the world,” he remarked, high­lighting that the nation has the capac­ity to achieve more successes. Tessori stressed that Pakistan belongs to ev­eryone, and through collective efforts, the country would progress. “This is our nation, and together we will take it forward towards development and prosperity,” he added.

Governor Tessori expressed grati­tude to the people of Mian Channu for their warm welcome and hospi­tality, acknowledging the affection he received during his visit. “I am deeply thankful to the people of Mian Channu for the heartfelt reception,” he said.

During his address, Tessori reiter­ated his commitment to the people of Sindh, stating that the doors of the Governor’s House were always open for the public. “The Governor’s House in Sindh is accessible to everyone. We are here to serve people,” he added.

In a statement regarding the devel­opment of Punjab, Governor Tessori praised provincial leadership, particu­larly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts. “Maryam Nawaz is doing an excellent job in advancing the de­velopment of Punjab,” Tessori added.

About the security situation in Balo­chistan, the governor pointed to the involvement of external elements in creating instability in the province. “Foreign forces are behind the inci­dents in Balochistan,” he said, and un­derscored the need to remain vigilant.

Tessori also took a firm stand against the country’s adversaries, warning that the country’s enemies would be dealt with sternly. “The en­emies of the nation do not want to see Pakistan progress, but they will be giv­en a befitting reply,” he asserted.