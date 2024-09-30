Theodora, daughter of former Greek king, holds Orthodox wedding in Athens

ATHENS - Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, the youngest daughter of the late King of Greece Constantine II, married her fiance in an Ortho­dox ceremony in Athens on Saturday night. Royals from both countries joined the service at the Metropoli­tan Cathedral of Athens where the funeral service for Constantine II, Greece’s last king and second cousin of Britain’s King Charles III, was held in January 2023. Dozens of onlook­ers and enthusiastic admirers of the Greek royal family lined the streets outside the cathedral to watch The­odora, 41, in a white embroidered dress with a long veil attached to a tiara, walk down the aisle escorted by her older brother Pavlos, to marry Matthew Kumar, a Los Angeles-based lawyer. Among the guests was Spain’s former Queen Sofia, paternal aunt of Theodora. “The couple’s desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests,” the Greek royal family said in a statement published on its website on Friday.

Constantine II was 27 and had been king for three years when he was forced into exile in 1967. The junta who seized power that year abolished the monarchy in 1973 and a referen­dum in 1974 rejected the monarchy again. Born in London and holder of a bachelor degree in theatre arts, Theo­dora moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to become an actress. She made her de­but in the TV soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful a year later.