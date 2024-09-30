Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three dacoits killed in targeted operation in RY Khan

IHSAN UL HAQ
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

RAHIM YAR KHAN   -   In a major operation near the Bhong area of Sadiqabad tehsil, police on Sunday claimed to have killed three notorious dacoits. The crimi­nals, identified as Qadir Baksh Dashti, Daloosh Dasti, and Niaz Bakhrani, were responsible for the murder of four police constables—Akbar Gopang, Imtiaz, Jahangir, and Tariq—during an attack on a police picket in the Indus Riverine area in August 2024. Acting on intelligence about the dacoits’ presence in Jugnoo Bagh, a remote part of the Kacha area in Bhong, police launched a targeted operation. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to the deaths of the three dacoits. How­ever, several others managed to flee into nearby sugarcane fields. Police recovered weapons, in­cluding rounds and Kalashnikovs, from the slain criminals. District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal emphasized that there are no “No Go Ar­eas” in Rahim Yar Khan district and assured that police are using the latest technologies and intel­ligence to eradicate criminal elements.

Tributes paid to singer Naseem Begum

Tags:

IHSAN UL HAQ

IHSAN UL HAQ

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024