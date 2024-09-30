Three dacoits killed in targeted operation in RY Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN - In a major operation near the Bhong area of Sadiqabad tehsil, police on Sunday claimed to have killed three notorious dacoits. The criminals, identified as Qadir Baksh Dashti, Daloosh Dasti, and Niaz Bakhrani, were responsible for the murder of four police constables—Akbar Gopang, Imtiaz, Jahangir, and Tariq—during an attack on a police picket in the Indus Riverine area in August 2024. Acting on intelligence about the dacoits’ presence in Jugnoo Bagh, a remote part of the Kacha area in Bhong, police launched a targeted operation. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to the deaths of the three dacoits. However, several others managed to flee into nearby sugarcane fields. Police recovered weapons, including rounds and Kalashnikovs, from the slain criminals. District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal emphasized that there are no “No Go Areas” in Rahim Yar Khan district and assured that police are using the latest technologies and intelligence to eradicate criminal elements.