TIKA official visits Luminary Learning Circle Foundation

KARACHI - The Luminary Learning Circle Foundation (LLCF) was honored to welcome Khalil Ibrahim Basaran, a distinguished representa­tive from the Turkish Coop­eration and Coordination Agency (TIKA), under the Republic of Turkiye’s Min­istry of Culture & Tourism. On the occasion Chairman LLCF and former MNA Mo­hammed Najeeb Haroon, MQM, MNA Syed Hafeezud­din Advocate were also present. Basaran experi­enced firsthand LLCF’s ho­listic approach to providing quality early and primary education to over 400 stu­dents at the Javed Miandad Campus. One highlight of the tour was LLCF’s Organ­ic Kitchen Garden, where students have planted their vegetables in carefully la­belled pots, each bearing their names. Basaran was particularly fascinated by the fact that the stu­dents not only planted the vegetables but also took responsibility for nurtur­ing them. This hands-on learning experience instills a sense of ownership and environmental steward­ship in the children while promoting healthy, sus­tainable living practices. Basaran also explored the school’s other unique fea­tures, such as the White Room for grooming and personal development, and the in-house kitchen pro­viding daily meals to stu­dents. He was introduced to LLCF’s comprehensive healthcare initiative, which ensures that students and their families have access to essential medical servic­es. He further emphasized the brotherhood between Turkiye and Pakistan runs deep, and he looks for­ward to supporting more initiatives in Pakistan in the future, strengthening our bond through impact­ful collaboration.” LLCF is grateful for the recogni­tion and interest from Ba­saran and TIKA, reinforc­ing our shared belief in the transformative power of education.