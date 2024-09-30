Monday, September 30, 2024
Tribal Youth Convention concludes

September 30, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  A Tribal Youth Convention and Sports Gala was held on Sunday in collabora­tion with the Pak Army, featuring Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Omar Ahmad Bukhari as the chief guest. 

Youth from merged districts partici­pated in various sports games, includ­ing volleyball, football, pistol shooting, tug-of-war, and other competitions. 

During the concluding ceremony, the Corps Commander praised the sacrific­es made by the Pak Army for restoring peace and emphasized the crucial role educational institutions play in raising awareness about the country’s well-be­ing. He highlighted the unprecedent­ed efforts of the Pak Army in promot­ing education in merged districts and urged students to focus on research and development in their respective fields to contribute to the country’s economic development. In discussions with me­dia representatives, students and par­ticipants of the ceremony rejected the negative propaganda of PTM and Fit­na-al-Khawarij, reaffirming their com­mitment to support the army.

