Tribal Youth Convention concludes

PESHAWAR - A Tribal Youth Convention and Sports Gala was held on Sunday in collaboration with the Pak Army, featuring Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Omar Ahmad Bukhari as the chief guest.
Youth from merged districts participated in various sports games, including volleyball, football, pistol shooting, tug-of-war, and other competitions.
During the concluding ceremony, the Corps Commander praised the sacrifices made by the Pak Army for restoring peace and emphasized the crucial role educational institutions play in raising awareness about the country’s well-being. He highlighted the unprecedented efforts of the Pak Army in promoting education in merged districts and urged students to focus on research and development in their respective fields to contribute to the country’s economic development. In discussions with media representatives, students and participants of the ceremony rejected the negative propaganda of PTM and Fitna-al-Khawarij, reaffirming their commitment to support the army.