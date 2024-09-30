Tribute to Nooruddin Sarki on his death anniversary

HYDERABAD - Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly series of literary sessions organized memorial meeting to honor progressive writer and lawyer Nooruddin Sarki here at Qasimabad Business forum hall.
Poets and writers paid tribute to Nooruddin Sarki with powerful words and desired that Nooruddin Sarki’s translated book “Neetha Kya Kaji” should be re published.
While presiding over the meeting, renowned intellectual and writer Comrade Hussain Bakhsh Thebo said that Nooruddin Sarki was a dignified person, who spoke truth throughout his life and stood as a voice for oppressed people. Sindh currently needs characters like Nooruddin Sarki and Bizm Rooh Rehan has taken timely steps to remember such celebrities.
Chief guest Dastgir Bhatti, a writer, said that he had the opportunity to learn journalism from Nooruddin Sarki as he was an open hearted and hospitable person.
Writer Faheem Noonari said that Nooruddin Sarki always inspired the youth and rendered unparalleled service to the Sindhi language.
Eminent lawyer Abdul Sattar Sarki said that I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn law from Nooruddin Sarki and I am considered one of his best students.
Secretary General of Bizm Rooh Rehan, Wahid Kandharo, said that Nooruddin Sarki’s idea was that the literary association should not be subordinated to any political party. Writer Daria Khan Pirzadi said that Nooruddin Sarki who played an important role in creating the literary association, Nooruddin Sarki’s new world publication created a great movement.
Poet Moola Bakhsh Mohabati said that Nooruddin Sarki worked with comedian Sobhi Gianchandani and Sajjad Zaheer, he was a unique person.
On this occasion, Salim Chana, Khalil Parhiyar, Gulshir Koreji, Heman Chandani, Saleh Katiyar and others offered words of praise to Nooruddin Sarki. Advocate Sajid Saraki and Noor Hussain Kalhori participated in the meeting.