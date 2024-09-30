Two brothers electrocuted

MULTAN - Two brothers were electrocuted in the Sadiqa­bad area on Bosan Road on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, Aamir, 23, and his brother, Allah Ditta, were fixing a cable when they received an electric shock. Resultantly, both fell unconscious. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site, started CPR and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital. However, they were pronounced dead by the doctors. Police are investigating the incident.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED FROM HOUSE

Six veiled armed outlaws looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from a house at gunpoint in Rangpur police station area, on Sunday. According to police sources, armed men entered the house of Asad and held hostage the family members at gunpoint. They tied the family members including the kids with a rope and tortured them for making noise. The dacoits also took away cash Rs 800,000, three mobile phones, a motorcycle and other valu­ables from the house. Police concerned have start­ed the investigations and all police pickets have also been informed, police sources added.

GILANI, KUNDI OFFER CONDOLENCES

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani along with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep condolences on the death of Malik Allah Bakhsh, father of former Chairman Mouza Thatha Ghulwan, Malik Munawar Iqbal, and brother-in-law of renowned industrialist Haji Muhammad Akram, chairman of the Shu­jaabad Group of Industries. The two leaders vis­ited the residence of Haji Muhammad Akram on Sunday to offer their condolences. They extend­ed their sympathies to the bereaved family, pray­ing for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude. Promi­nent figures from the business community and local dignitaries, including former PCGA Chair­man Amanullah Qureshi, Sohail Mahmood Harl, industrialist Mian Qaiser Shabbir, Mian Rahman Ali, former MEPCO General Manager Mian Mu­hammad Ali Bhatti, Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Rao Sajid Ali, Muhammad Naeem Khan, and Zigham Gillani were also present.