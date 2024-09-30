Monday, September 30, 2024
Two die in explosion in car during CNG refilling

Our Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  A woman and a man lost their lives in an explosion during refilling of com­pressed natural gas (CNG) in a car at a CNG station along M9 Motorway in Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Kohistan CNG station as car travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi was destroyed in the blast.

SHO Nooriabad police station Arsalan Solangi in­formed that a woman sit­ting in the vehicle, identi­fied as Syeda Asima Shah, died on the spot. Arbab Unar, a worker at the CNG station, died after he was admitted in the emergency ward of Liaquat University Hospital, he added. The SHO apprised that the de­ceased woman worked for Pakistan Rangers.

The car’s driver Mu­hammad Khalid Bukkhari, station’s worker Qambar Palari and 2 other persons were injured in the explo­sion. The police told that the woman was sitting in the rear seat of the car.

Our Staff Reporter

