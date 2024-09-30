Two motorcyclists killed in DIK 

PESHAWAR - Two motorcyclists were killed, and three children were injured in separate incidents that oc­curred in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan over the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, 34-year-old Waheed Malana, a resident of Go­mal Kalan, was riding a motorcy­cle with his seven-year-old son, Muhammad Jamshed, his nine-year-old nephew, Murtaza Ma­lana, and another nine-year-old boy, Asad Baloch, when they were struck by a Datson Dalla near Muf­ti Mehmood Chowk within the ju­risdiction of Shorkot police sta­tion. Waheed died on the spot, while the three children sus­tained injuries. The body and in­jured children were taken to Dis­trict Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The police registered a case based on a report from the deceased’s brother, 39-year-old Rafique Malana.

In a separate accident, a motor­cyclist named Abdul Razzaq, son of Abdul Hameed and a resident of Tank, was on his way to Dera Ismail Khan when his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle on Tank Road near the Potta area. Ab­dul Razzaq also died on the spot.