Two motorcyclists killed in DIK 

PESHAWAR - Two motorcyclists were killed, and three children were injured in separate incidents that occurred in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan over the last 24 hours.
In the first incident, 34-year-old Waheed Malana, a resident of Gomal Kalan, was riding a motorcycle with his seven-year-old son, Muhammad Jamshed, his nine-year-old nephew, Murtaza Malana, and another nine-year-old boy, Asad Baloch, when they were struck by a Datson Dalla near Mufti Mehmood Chowk within the jurisdiction of Shorkot police station. Waheed died on the spot, while the three children sustained injuries. The body and injured children were taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The police registered a case based on a report from the deceased’s brother, 39-year-old Rafique Malana.
In a separate accident, a motorcyclist named Abdul Razzaq, son of Abdul Hameed and a resident of Tank, was on his way to Dera Ismail Khan when his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle on Tank Road near the Potta area. Abdul Razzaq also died on the spot.