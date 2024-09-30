Upholding Justice

Monday, September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
The recent charge sheet filed against the suspect in the Karsaz accident starkly illustrates the troubling reality of power dy­namics in our society. This incident is yet another reminder of how individuals with means can manipulate circumstances to bend the rules to their advantage. While it is disheartening to witness a settlement reached with the victim’s family based on blood mon­ey—a practice that should not have occurred—this is not an isolated case. Similar precedents have often shown that back-channel nego­tiations can effectively silence victims’ voices in the pursuit of justice.

However, the state’s responsibility does not cease with finan­cial settlements. In this specific case, charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence are paramount, and it is the state that must step in as the party seeking justice. The authorities are obligated to fulfil their duty and ensure that the individual found guilty is held accountable for their actions. This incident serves as a litmus test for the rule of law in Pakistan; it is imperative that the judicial system sends a clear message: no one, regardless of their financial power or societal position, is above the law.

As citizens, we hope for a system where justice prevails, not merely as a commodity to be bargained for. It is crucial for the state to take a firm stand in upholding the law, thus reinforcing the principle that justice is blind to wealth. By doing so, the gov­ernment can help rebuild public trust in a system that too of­ten appears skewed in favour of the affluent. Only then can we aspire to create a society where the rights of all individuals are protected and respected, irrespective of their social standing.

