We will have to deal with those killing people on basis of race, religion: Governor Tessori

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori while condemn­ing the killing of 7 laboue­res in Panjgur, has said we will have to rigorously deal with those, who are kill­ing people on the basis of race, province, religion and beliefs. He said that the la­borers were brutally killed, who traveled to feed their families. Tessori said that those, who brutally kill workers should be severely punished. ‘Every citizen of Pakistan has the right to go and work in any city he wants,’ he said. The Gover­nor also expressed his con­dolences to the bereaved families of the victims.