Woman arrested for impersonating an ASP

LAHORE - Police in Lahore have arrested a woman for impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), here on Sunday.

The imposter female ASP, dressed in a counterfeit uniform, entered the police office where she was arrested. The woman wore a police uniform but paired it with fancy shoes, which caught attention. Upon entering the office, the imposter demanded to meet with another officer, saying she had business with him. Security personnel became suspicious due to the fancy shoes and questioned her, during which the imposter failed to provide any proof. The Civil Lines police took the woman into custody and registered a case. According to the police, the imposter is a resident of Defence, and an investigation is underway. A similar type of incident took place in June last year when a woman impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was detained along with her accomplices while attempting to meet the Punjab Inspector General (IG). The suspect, armed with a pistol and bullets, managed to reach the offices of senior officers. The suspect was identified as Maryam Mustafa, a resident of Sheikhupura. The woman reached the waiting area by telling the security at the gate that she had an appointment with the IG Punjab. The imposter Maryam Mustafa informed security personnel that she wanted to meet the IG regarding a posting.

The imposter was accompanied by three men: Jibran Ali, Shahzaib, and Shahmir. A pistol and eight bullets were recovered from Shahmir. The woman acted suspicious during questioning by a senior officer, leading to her arrest along with her accomplices.

The male suspects were later transferred to Anarkali Police Station, while the woman was taken to the Women’s Police Station.