Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

World Heart Day observed

NEWS WIRE
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The World Heart Day was observed here and across the globe on Sunday to create awareness about prevention and control of cardiovascular disease. This year theme of the day is ‘Use Heart for Action’. The day featured events aiming to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), CVDs are the number one cause of death globally. Noted cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Parvaiz told APP that a healthy diet with a low quantity of fat, and weight reduction, can play an important role in the decrease in heart problems. People should avoid junk food, smoking and alcohol to live a healthy life,” he said. To a query Dr. Pervaiz told APP that people should have a balanced diet. To understand the importance of the heart in the human body and to keep it energised,  people should increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, limit the intake of sugar.

Rana Mashhood urges youth to play role in making Pakistan prosperous

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1727683446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024