World Heart Day observed

LAHORE - The World was observed here and across the globe on Sunday to create awareness about prevention and control of cardiovascular disease. This year theme of the day is ‘Use Heart for Action’. The day featured events aiming to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), CVDs are the number one cause of death globally. Noted cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Parvaiz told APP that a healthy diet with a low quantity of fat, and weight reduction, can play an important role in the decrease in heart problems. People should avoid junk food, smoking and alcohol to live a healthy life,” he said. To a query Dr. Pervaiz told APP that people should have a balanced diet. To understand the importance of the heart in the human body and to keep it energised, people should increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, limit the intake of sugar.