Young Kh Yousaf secures Turkey trip with win in Turkish Airlines Golf Cup

LAHORE - The Lahore edition of the Turkish Airlines Invitational Golf Match 2024 was held at the Royal Palm Golf Course, where 23-year-old Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf emerged as the champion, earning a trip to Turkey to compete in the World Cup Amateur Golf Championship. This prestigious event features winners from similar competitions held in 94 countries. A total of 93 golfers participated in the Stableford-format tournament, showcasing their skills in pursuit of the top prize. Yousaf, recently returned from studies in the US, impressed with a composed performance, securing 46 Stableford points through 13 pars and five bogies. His accurate shots and steady approach helped him outshine notable competitors like Hussain Hamid and Abdullah Sharif. Yousaf expressed his gratitude to Turkish Airlines for the opportunity, attributing his success to a disciplined game plan. Other top performers included Mian Ahmed, who secured second place with 43 points, and Rana Irfan Haider, who finished third with 38 points. The best gross score was achieved by Hussain Hamid with a 76. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, attended by Turkish Consul General Ali Erbaz, where prizes were awarded to the winners. Saad Sultan won a free trip to Turkey through the lucky draw, while in the ladies’ section, Suneyah Osama claimed the nearest-to-the-pin prize.