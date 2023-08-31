A prudent investment

Pakistan has much to learn from the importance of in­vesting in human resource devel­opment and embracing the vision set forth by our Founding Fa­thers. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah emphasised the signif­icance of adopting a constitution, but subsequent events led to a series of setbacks, leaving us be­holden to the insatiable greed of a select few. It is not too late, how­ever, to reclaim lost ground and transform Pakistan into the mod­ern, democratic welfare state en­visioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

The successful landing of Chan­drayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole stands as a tribute to the vi­sionary foresight of Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru’s pursuit of assis­tance from the United States in es­tablishing the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) during his visits in 1949 and 1956 paid dividends. This achievement underscores the significance of prioritising science and technology development.

In Pakistan, we must acknowl­edge the benefits of aligning with our Founding Fathers’ vision by embracing democratic principles and investing in human capital. India’s foundation in democracy has allowed it to endure the chal­lenges posed by divisive ideolo­gies. However, it is important to recognise that what we are wit­nessing in Modi’s India deviates from the ideals of Mahatma Gan­dhi and Nehru.

By adopting their forward-think­ing approach, Pakistan can forge a more prosperous path. It is time to reinvigorate our commitment to democracy, human development, and technological advancement.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.