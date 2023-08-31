A prudent investment

Pakistan has much to learn from the importance of investing in human resource development and embracing the vision set forth by our Founding Fathers. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah emphasised the significance of adopting a constitution, but subsequent events led to a series of setbacks, leaving us beholden to the insatiable greed of a select few. It is not too late, however, to reclaim lost ground and transform Pakistan into the modern, democratic welfare state envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.
The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole stands as a tribute to the visionary foresight of Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru’s pursuit of assistance from the United States in establishing the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) during his visits in 1949 and 1956 paid dividends. This achievement underscores the significance of prioritising science and technology development.
In Pakistan, we must acknowledge the benefits of aligning with our Founding Fathers’ vision by embracing democratic principles and investing in human capital. India’s foundation in democracy has allowed it to endure the challenges posed by divisive ideologies. However, it is important to recognise that what we are witnessing in Modi’s India deviates from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru.
By adopting their forward-thinking approach, Pakistan can forge a more prosperous path. It is time to reinvigorate our commitment to democracy, human development, and technological advancement.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.